STATS AND STUFF: Herbert has thrown for a league-best 11 touchdowns with no interceptions over the past three games. He has 11 300-yard games in 20 starts, the most by a player in his first two seasons. ... Chargers WR Keenan Allen is fifth in the league with 34 receptions, and Williams leads the league with six receiving TDs. He had a career-high 165 yards last week. ... Derwin James had a career-high 17 tackles last week for Los Angeles, the most by a safety in a game since 2016. ... According to Sportradar, Brandon Staley is the 31st head coach since the merger to start his career 4-1 or better. Staley is the first Chargers coach since Marty Schottenheimer in 2002 to win four of his first five games with the Bolts. ... The Ravens had their 43-game streak of 100-yard rushing games snapped against Indianapolis. ... In the win over the Colts, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing, four touchdown passes and 50 yards rushing with no interceptions. ... Baltimore WR Marquise Brown had a career-high nine catches against Indianapolis. ... Ravens LB Odafe Oweh is tied for the lead among rookies with three sacks.