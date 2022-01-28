“I think I just saw the persistence and the championship swagger, I guess you would say, of the team we have,” Mahomes said. “Guys didn’t hang their head. They just wanted to get better. I think that process of every day getting better and better has put us in this situation now, and we don’t want to come up short. We want to keep this process going, and get better, and try to leave our best football out there on the football field.”