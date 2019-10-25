Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play. McDougald’s uncertain situation was part of the reason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for safety Quandre Diggs this week.

Carroll sounded pessimistic Diggs would make his debut with Seattle this week. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury and is still learning the Seahawks’ system.

