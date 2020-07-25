Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN later Saturday that his client has not spoken to Zimmer about reporting to camp.
Cook, a second-round draft pick in 2017, would delay his eligibility for unrestricted free agency by a year if he were to hold out from training camp based on a provision in the new collective bargaining agreement. Cook will make a base salary of slightly more than $1.3 million this season. He had 1,135 rushing yards and 519 receiving yards in 14 games last year.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.