Considered the Russian equivalent to Google, tech giant will offer regular-season and playoff game broadcasts for free.
The Rangers winger blamed Putin for "horror" in his home country.
The Capitals captain will attend youth hockey clinics and business development meetings during his visit.
Fehervary made his NHL debut in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues and recorded 13:35 of ice time.
Vrana’s overtime goal lifts visitors, 3-2, as St. Louis raises its Stanley Cup banner before a meeting of past two champs.
The No. 2 goaltender position that was declared open at the start of training camp has been settled.
The latest moves and rumors as the league's free agent signing period opens.
Friday was abnormally quiet at the draft, but Saturday's proceedings started off with a bang.
“I don’t know that we’re ever not in an all-in situation," GM Brian MacLellan said Thursday of the team's approach to the offseason. "We view ourselves as a contender for the Cup and we want to put the best team forward and make the best decisions to do that."
Robin Lehner has previously talked about his battle with bipolar disorder, addiction and thoughts of suicide.
Toronto's 21-year-old star checked in from the NHL Awards in Las Vegas ahead of the release of EA's NHL 20.
The presumptive No. 1 pick in the NHL draft has a first-round pick as his older brother, a potential NHLer as his little brother and a title-winning coach as his father. But his mom’s influence is central to his tale.
St. Louis hockey fans turned out Saturday for a long-awaited parade with the Stanley Cup (and Brett Hull).
In the first big move of its offseason, Washington sends a top-four defenseman to a division foe in a move designed to create salary cap space.
Binnington looked like a Vezina Trophy winner during the regular season, stopping 748 of 807 shots (.927 save percentage) with a league-leading 1.89 goals against average.
The 11-year-old girl, who has a rare autoimmune disease, was front and center on the ice.
There really was no other choice for the covers-happy jam band.
Ryan O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe and rookie goalie Jordan Binnington stars in 4-1 victory on the road in Game 7.
The rapper Nelly said it best: "I'm from da Lou and I'm proud." And the Blues' championship run has been the best thing to happen to St. Louis in a long while.
“I just believe that our guys that have been there – have won a Cup, have lost a Cup," Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said before the series. "That should give us an edge."
Boston has 19 skaters with at least two goals scored, the most ever by a team in a single postseason.
Boston's goaltender carries a .938 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average in 23 playoff games into Wednesday's Game 7.
Brad Marchand scored on a power play early, and Tuukka Rask slammed the door as Boston spoiled the party in St. Louis with a 5-1 win.
|Team
|W
|L
|Lightning
|62
|16
|Bruins
|49
|24
|Maple Leafs
|46
|28
|Canadiens
|44
|30
|Panthers
|36
|32
|Sabres
|33
|39
|Red Wings
|32
|40
|Senators
|29
|47
|Team
|W
|L
|Capitals
|48
|26
|Islanders
|48
|27
|Penguins
|44
|26
|Hurricanes
|46
|29
|Blue Jackets
|47
|31
|Flyers
|37
|37
|Rangers
|32
|36
|Devils
|31
|41
|Team
|W
|L
|Predators
|47
|29
|Jets
|47
|30
|Blues
|45
|28
|Stars
|43
|32
|Avalanche
|38
|30
|Blackhawks
|36
|34
|Wild
|37
|36
|Team
|W
|L
|Flames
|50
|25
|Sharks
|46
|27
|Golden Knights
|43
|32
|Coyotes
|39
|35
|Canucks
|35
|36
|Ducks
|35
|37
|Oilers
|35
|38
|Kings
|31
|42
|1
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|128
|2
|Connor McDavid, Edm
|116
|3
|Patrick Kane, Chi
|110
|4
|Leon Draisaitl, Edm
|105
|5
|Brad Marchand, Bos
|100
|1
|Alex Ovechkin, Was
|51
|2
|Leon Draisaitl, Edm
|50
|3
|John Tavares, Tor
|47
|4
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|45
|5
|Patrick Kane, Chi
|44
|1
|Mark Giordano, Cgy
|39
|2
|Ryan McDonagh, TB
|38
|3
|Brett Pesce, Car
|35
|4
|Mikael Backlund, Cgy
|34
|5
|Brian Dumoulin, Pit
|31
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg
|179
|2
|Martin Jones, SJ
|176
|3
|Jacob Markstrom, Van
|166
|4
|Craig Anderson, Ott
|163
|—
|Devan Dubnyk, Min
|163
|1
|Ben Bishop, Dal
|.934
|2
|Robin Lehner, NYI
|.930
|3
|Jack Campbell, LA
|.928
|4
|Jordan Binnington, StL
|.927
|5
|Thomas Greiss, NYI
|.927