The loss marked the third straight game in which the Capitals took a lead into the third period but lost. On Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, they led, 2-0, after two periods before losing, 3-2, in overtime. On Tuesday they led the Dallas Stars, 2-1, after two periods only to fall, 4-3, in overtime.

“It’s happening a couple different ways where momentum is being turned in the oppositions’ favor,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “But it is really, from us, the play with the puck, when you have the lead it is not giving ourselves a chance to have success and in turn we’re giving up way too many chances. A lot of failure to execute.”

The Predators’ push came after they had already drawn even from a 4-2 deficit to start the period. They trimmed the margin to one goal on Ryan Johansen’s second goal of the night at the 5:03 mark, a power-play tally after defenseman John Carlson took a hooking penalty. The equalizer came from center Matt Duchene at the 6:13 mark.

Momentarily, it looked like the Capitals would regain control, with T.J. Oshie scoring off an assist by Dmitry Orlov to push Washington back on top, 5-4, at the 10:09 mark. But the Predators were not done writing this game’s final chapter.

“In a sense we are beating ourselves and the other teams just aren’t going away,” Oshie said. “We are turning pucks over and we’re playing a system this year where it takes five guys skating and when you aren’t skating as fast back to our end as fast as you are to theirs, then there can be holes in it, and that is obviously getting exploited right now with odd-man rushes and it’s things we have to clean up.”

The Capitals played without defenseman Michal Kempny (hamstring), whose timetable is remains up in the air. He has not yet been ruled out for Saturday’s game at Dallas. And as they head to Dallas, Washington will have to once again regroup, looking for any way to improve their flailing play down the stretch of games.

Through 40 minutes, the Capitals (2-1-2) were doing everything right, with strong special teams play in the second period. Alex Ovechkin’s second power play goal of the game came about five minutes after forward Tom Wilson scored on a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one rush at the 12:28 mark of the second period, giving the Capitals a 4-2 lead. It was Wilson’s first goal of the season.

Wilson had to temporarily leave the game in the third period to “get evaluated,” according to Reirden after a big hit. He returned to the ice with just over a minute remaining in the third period, but the Capitals missed his presence as the Predators scored their fifth, and game-tying goal, with winger Carl Hagelin filling in for Wilson on the Capitals’ top-line.

Ovechkin’s first power-play score of the night broke a 1-1 tie at the 4:46 mark of the second period with his signature one-timer. That marked Ovechkin’s first career goal against Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. Ovechkin, who has tallied 661 career goals, has now scored a goal against 135 different NHL goaltenders and with that goal against Rinne, surpassed Luc Robitaille for the most power-play goals in NHL history with 249.

Thursday, in a game of firsts, center Lars Eller scored his first goal of the season, getting things going for Capitals with an early first period goal at the 9:17 mark in the first. Carlson recorded his first assist of the night on Eller’s goal, then tallied two more in the second period. Through five games, Carlson now has one goal and seven assists.

“We got greedy with how well our first was tonight,” Oshie said. “It was really just missed assignments, not getting on the forecheck enough and there was, my line especially, I think we were out there for three goals against and if you want to be a good line you can’t be giving up that many.”

Predators forward Filip Forsberg tied the game 1-1 just over a minute after Eller’s opening tick, scoring for the fourth time in four games with his slick finish at the net off a smooth pass from Duchene. The Capitals were caught in the neutral zone off a turnover, leaving the path clear for the Predators. Forsberg’s goal established a franchise record for the longest season-opening goal streak. While the Capitals let the Predators back in the game after Johansen tied the game 2-2, answering Ovechkin’s first power play goal.

In a back-and-forth game all night, the Capitals’ saw bright spots within their fourth-line, with Garnet Hathaway and Brendan Leipsic all over the ice for Washington. Even though it’s still a small sample size five games into the season, with Leipsic’s speed and aggressiveness combined with Hathaway’s physicality and ability to create, the pair have provided a needed boost to the Washington’s bottom-six forwards. Reirden proceeded to shift the lines a couple times Thursday night, moving Leipsic up on the second line due to his positive play — once for Oshie late in the first period and another time for forward Jakub Vrana early in the second.

“We’re trying to find something that works,” Reirden said. ‘Some players, you have them miss a few shifts because you haven’t liked how things have gone and you give another guy that’s going well, you give him a jolt to let him know to keep doing the things he is doing. That will have ebbs and flows to how those guys will take advantage of those opportunities and whether we continue to keep those combinations or not, we will review the film.”

