Kings stay hot at home with 4-2 win over Ovechkin, Capitals

LOS ANGELES — Mikey Anderson scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who failed to pick up a third straight road win in California. Darcy Kuemper had 37 saves.
Anderson restored the lead at 3-2 for Los Angeles off the rush with his third goal, which was set up by Quinton Byfield’s fourth assist during a four-game streak.
Kempe chipped in an empty-net goal with 1.8 seconds remaining to seal Los Angeles’ win.
Oveckhin tied it 2-2 at 2:31 of the third, burying his trademark one-timer from the left circle during a two-man advantage after Copley had saved two prior attempts. It was his 36th goal of the season and 11th on the power play.
Danault put the Kings up 2-1 with 32 seconds left in the second, batting down Viktor Arvidsson’s shot to send it tumbling in underneath Kuemper.
Both the Capitals and Kings acquired defensemen in the run-up to the trade deadline, and it was Sandin and Gavrikov who opened the scoring for their new teams.
Sandin was somehow able to beat Copley five-hole with a backhand shot from his knees after whiffing on a possible one-timer from Sonny Milano midway through the second.
Despite being brought in to offer physicality and address an imbalance between left and right-handed defenders, Gavrikov showed good offensive instincts in crashing the net to put in Kevin Fiala’s rebound to tie it at 1.
NOTES: Kings F Zach MacEwan made his team debut after being acquired in a trade from Philadelphia on Friday. ... Capitals D Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body) practiced in non-contact jerseys on Monday. Both players were injured against Anaheim on Wednesday.
UP NEXT Capitals: Host New Jersey on Thursday night. Kings: At Colorado on Thursday night.