Bobrovsky comes up big as Panthers defeat Golden Knights 2-1

NOTES: All-Star forward Matthew Tkachuk appeared to be hurt after blocking a shot with 6:37 remaining in the game. Tkachuk appeared to be in pain on the ice and crawled to the bench where he was helped to the team’s dressing room. He returned a few shifts later. … Linesman Tommy Hughes left the game in the second period and did not return due to injury. The game went on with two referees and one linesman. … With his goal, Barkov moved within seven points of former linemate Jonathan Huberdeau for the franchise points lead. Barkov has 606 points since Florida selected him with the No. 2 selection of the 2013 draft. … In Hill’s previous start on last Friday, his 100th NHL game, he set the Vegas franchise record with 47 saves in a win against the Devils. Hill came into Tuesday 6-1-0 since the All-Star break. … Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was a healthy scratch by Florida, Vegas did not dress Nicolas Roy, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton and William Carrier.