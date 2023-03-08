Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.
Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.
“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”
