Comtois, Grant rally Ducks to 3-1 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Max Comtois and Derek Grant each had a goal and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Brett Leason also scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in eight games (5-1-2).

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom finished with 15 saves. The Flames snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-4-2).

Calgary remained four points behind Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

After a scoreless first period, the Flames took a 1-0 lead at 6:43 of the second on a power play when Elias Lindholm’s shot banked in off Backlund in front. It was Backlund’s 15th goal of the season.

It was also Calgary’s first power-play goal in six games after going 0 for 12 over the previous five games.

The lead was short-lived as the Ducks answered back 1:04 later on a deflection of their own. Frank Vatrano whipped a rising shot toward the net that changed directions off Comtois and fooled Markstrom. It was Comtois’ seventh and ended Markstrom’s shutout streak at 98:35.

Leason then put the Ducks ahead with 8:27 left in the middle period as he whacked in a loose puck from the side of the net for his fifth.

The Flames peppered Gibson with 13 shots in the third as they pressed for the tying goal. However, he was perfect, with his best stop coming with less than seven minutes remaining when he snagged a close-in shot off the stick of Tyler Toffoli after the Flames’ leading goal scorer was set up in the slot by Jakob Pelletier.

In a flurry earlier in the period, Gibson kicked out his left pad to make successive pad stops from in-close on Jonathan Huberdeau and then Nazem Kadri.

NO COMEBACKS

Calgary fell to 0-16-3 when trailing after two periods. They’re the only NHL team without a comeback victory.

NO POINTS

The Flames snapped an eight-game (7-0-1) point streak against Anaheim that dated back to 2019. It had been their longest active streak against any one opponent.

NEW NO. 1

Gibson’s 13 saves in the first period moved him past Guy Hebert (11,813) and into top spot on the Ducks’ all-time list. Gibson has been busy this season, leading the NHL in saves with 1,516.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Nashville on Sunday night in the opener of an eight-game homestand.

Flames: Host Ottawa on Sunday night in the finale of a two-game homestand.

