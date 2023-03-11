Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Saturday night. Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the Devils get their sixth win in eight games (6-1-1) and move two points behind Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes lost 4-0 to Vegas. Akira Schmid had 23 saves.

Denis Gurianov scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves. The Canadiens have lost six straight (0-4-2).

Bastian picked up a loose puck behind the goal, came around the right side, turned and fired a shot past Allen for his sixth goal of the season to put the Devils up 1-0 at 8:24 of the first period.

Hischier made it 2-0 with 1:01 left in the opening period as he redirected a pass in from from Damon Severson for his 28th.

The Canadiens got on the scoreboard with 1:37 left in the second as Rem Pitlick stole the puck away from Devils defenseman Damon Severson behind the goal line and sent a pass in front for Gurianov, who quickly beat Schmid for his fourth.

Tatar capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 90 seconds remaining in the third period. It was his 15th goal.

Devils: Host Carolina on Sunday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Monday night to finish a four-game homestand.

