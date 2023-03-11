Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos left in the first period Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks because of a left leg injury.
The 33-year-old forward is second on the Lightning with 27 goals and third with 66 points.
Stamkos, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL draft, has played his entire NHL career with the Lightning. He’s the team leader with 508 goals and 1,038 points. He reached the 1,000-point mark Dec. 1 and scored his 500th goal Jan. 18.
