Dorofeyev's 1st NHL goal helps Golden Knights top Blues 5-3

ST. LOUIS — Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first NHL goal and Jiri Patera made 30 saves in his debut to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Sunday night.
Jordan Kyrou, Jakub Vrana and Tyler Pitlick scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 30 shots as the Blues dropped to 3-7-2 since Feb. 18.
Pietrangelo sealed the victory when he scored an empty-net goal with 7 seconds remaining.
Dorofeyev, playing in his fourth game this season, used his helmet to deflect Karlsson’s rebound past Binnington in the third period just 1:42 after Pitlick tied the game at 3 at the 3:41 mark.
Kyrou scored his team-leading and career-best 30th goal to cut Vegas’ lead to 3-2 with 4:41 remaining in the second period.
Marchessault scored his 21st of the season, and Amadio netted his 13th in the third period to give Vegas a 3-1 lead.
Vrana scored his third goal of the season and second with the Blues on a power play 13:26 into the first period to tie it at 1.
Karlsson, playing in his 600th career NHL game, scored his 13th goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:05 into the game.
HOMECOMING
Vegas center Ivan Barbashev was honored with a tribute video in the first period in his first game back in St. Louis since being traded to the Golden Knights for 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Dean on Feb. 26.
ON POINT
Blues C Pavel Buchnevich assisted on Kyrou’s goal to register a point in his ninth consecutive game. Buchnevich has four goals and 11 assists during that span.
UP NEXT
Knights: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night to close a five-game road trip.
Blues: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.
