Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.
Kuzmenko opened the scoring for Vancouver with 4:45 left in the first period. He also had the final goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal into an empty net with 15 seconds to go for his 32nd goal of the season.
Miller and Aman scored in the second period, with Miller making it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:26 and Aman striking with 9:33 to go.
Dries scored at 6:50 of the third for a 4-0 lead.
Giroux ended Demko’s shutout bid with 6:21 to go with his 28th of the season. Holden connected with 4:16 left.
UP NEXT
Senators: At Calgary on Sunday night in the fourth of a five-game trip.
Canucks: Host Dallas on Tuesday night to finish a six-game homestand.
