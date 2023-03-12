Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth straight victory. J.T. Miller, Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Claude Giroux and Nick Holden had third-period goals for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 25 saves in the Senators’ second straight loss.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring for Vancouver with 4:45 left in the first period. He also had the final goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal into an empty net with 15 seconds to go for his 32nd goal of the season.

Miller and Aman scored in the second period, with Miller making it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:26 and Aman striking with 9:33 to go.

Dries scored at 6:50 of the third for a 4-0 lead.

Giroux ended Demko’s shutout bid with 6:21 to go with his 28th of the season. Holden connected with 4:16 left.

