Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

By
March 12, 2023 at 1:20 a.m. EST
Ottawa Senators’ Tim Stutzle (18) puts a shot off the post beside Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

J.T. Miller, Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves.

Claude Giroux and Nick Holden had third-period goals for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 25 saves in the Senators’ second straight loss.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring for Vancouver with 4:45 left in the first period. He also had the final goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal into an empty net with 15 seconds to go for his 32nd goal of the season.

Miller and Aman scored in the second period, with Miller making it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:26 and Aman striking with 9:33 to go.

Dries scored at 6:50 of the third for a 4-0 lead.

Giroux ended Demko’s shutout bid with 6:21 to go with his 28th of the season. Holden connected with 4:16 left.

