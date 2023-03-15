Wilson helps Capitals rally late in 5-4 SO win over Sabres

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson tied it with 68 seconds left in regulation, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie scored in the shootout and the Washington Capitals kept their faint playoff hopes alive by coming back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wilson’s goal was the first tying or go-ahead goal in the final two minutes this season by the Capitals, who moved two points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Oshie and Kuznetsov also scored in regulation, and Alex Ovechkin cut the Capitals’ deficit to one goal midway through the third period before Wilson tied it on a 6-on-4 goal with goaltender Charlie Lindgren pulled for an extra skater.

Lindgren stopped Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson in the shootout after making 23 saves in regulation and overtime.

Ilya Lyubushkin, JJ Peterka, Tyson Jost and Zemgus Girgensons scored in regulation for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen made 35 saves for the Sabres, who have lost seven of nine.

AVALANCHE 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1, SO

TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as Colorado defeated Toronto.

Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado, which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

After a frantic overtime in which both teams had terrific chances, MacKinnon beat Samsonov on a nice deke on the Avalanche’s second shot.

Georgiev then denied Mitch Marner for Colorado, which improved to 4-4 in shootouts. Toronto dropped to 0-2 in shootouts.

