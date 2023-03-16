Blues' Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.
Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.
Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 goals-against average. Thomas Greiss will likely serve as the Blues’ No. 1 goaltender while Binnington is out.
