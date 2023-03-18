Pionk's OT goal leads Jets over Predators 3-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Neal Pionk scored 55 seconds into overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for Winnipeg, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Cody Glass and Luke Evangelista scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who have lost two straight.

The Predators now trail Winnipeg by three points in the chase for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth, though Nashville has played three fewer games.

In overtime, Pionk was able to get a tap-in off of a shot attempt from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Just 34 seconds after Ehlers tied the game at 1 early in the third with a slap shot from the top of the left circle, Evangelista took a feed from Tommy Novak in the low slot and banked a shot off of Hellebuyck and into the net. Novak has points in five consecutive games.

Advertisement

Lowry converted the rebound of a Morrissey shot at 10:15 of the third.

Glass scored the game’s first goal at 5:26 of the opening period. Cal Foote’s shot from the right point hit traffic in front of the Winnipeg net. Just outside the crease on the right side, Glass swatted the bouncing puck past Hellebuyck.

Philip Tomasino also assisted on Glass’ goal, extending his point-scoring streak to four games which equals a career high.

The Jets carried most of the play in the first, outshooting Nashville 13-5 with three of Nashville’s shots coming on a later power play.

JOSI OUT

Predators captain Roman Josi did not return following the first period. Josi was credited with 10:06 of ice time in the first period and one shot on goal. Nashville did not provide an update on the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman during the game.

WHAT’S NEXT

Predators: Visit the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Jets: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article