Batherson, Ferguson lead Senators to 2-1 win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal from in front with 2:09 left in regulation, Dylan Ferguson stopped 48 shots in his first NHL game in more than five years, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thomas Chabot also scored to help the Senators snap a five-game skid.

Rickard Rakell spoiled Ferguson’s shutout bid with 5:21 to play, before a hooking penalty by Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel put the Senators on the man-advantage. Batherson then took advantage with his 21st goal of the season.

Tristan Jarry had 19 saves for Pittsburgh, which fell one point behind Florida for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after the Panthers beat Detroit.

PANTHERS 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT — Aleksander Barkov set the franchise record for most career points, Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, and the Florida beat Detroit for the ninth consecutive time.

Barkov recorded a second-period assist, giving him 614 points, breaking a tie with Jonathan Huberdeau for the Panthers’ team record. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, giving him 14 points over the last five games. Eric Staal and Gustav Forsling also scored as Florida improved to 6-0-1 over its seven games. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots.

The Panthers moved one point ahead of Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Ville Husso had 20 saves.

