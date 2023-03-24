Bruins' Greer suspended 1 game for crosscheck on Hoffman

NEW YORK — Bruins winger A.J. Greer was suspended for one game without pay Friday for his crosscheck to the face of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman

The incident occurred in the first period as they awaited a face-off during Boston’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday. Greer was given a game misconduct on the play, part of a testy 932nd matchup between the Original Six rivals which featured 31 penalty minutes during the opening period.