Bruins' Greer suspended 1 game for crosscheck on Hoffman

NEW YORK — Bruins winger A.J. Greer was suspended for one game without pay Friday for his crosscheck to the face of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman
It was their only matchup in Boston this season.
Greer will forfeit $4,121.62 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The 26-year-old has five goals, 11 points (five goals, six assists), and 85 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.
___
AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports