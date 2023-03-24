Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out 2-4 weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice, yet another blow to the last-place team in the NHL that has been hampered by injuries all season.
They already have 454 man-games lost to injury, one of the highest numbers in the league, and have a record of 22-41-7.
Laine missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games.
Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder. Forward Sean Kuraly recently went on injured reserve with a strained left oblique muscle that will likely keep him out the rest of the season.
