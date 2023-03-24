Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out 2-4 weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice, yet another blow to the last-place team in the NHL that has been hampered by injuries all season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Blue Jackets announced Laine’s absence Friday before their home game against the New York Islanders.

They already have 454 man-games lost to injury, one of the highest numbers in the league, and have a record of 22-41-7.

Laine missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games.

Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder. Forward Sean Kuraly recently went on injured reserve with a strained left oblique muscle that will likely keep him out the rest of the season.

