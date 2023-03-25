Boston wraps up 1st in Atlantic, one W away from club record

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. The Detroit Red Wings won 62 in 1995-96 and Tampa Bay matched it in 2018-19.

Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1.

Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots. Tampa Bay has lost four straight.

KRAKEN 7, PREDATORS 2

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves in Seattle’s win over Nashville.

Advertisement

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, while and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered Saturday holding the top spot in the Western Conference’s wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.

Matt Duchene and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Predators began Saturday five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the West’s second wild-card berth.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS 0

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made 29 saves, Scott Laughton scored and Philadelphia won its third straight with an 3-0 shutout of Detroit.

Kieffer Bellows also scored and Tyson Foerster had an empty-netter for Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams.

The Red Wings have lost five of six and were 0 for 7 on the power play.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article