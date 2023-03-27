Kings set franchise record with point in 12th straight game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals for the second straight game, Adrian Kempe also scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to a franchise-record 12 games in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore also scored during a five-goal first period and Drew Doughty scored for the third consecutive game to help the Kings run their record to 10-0-2 since their last regulation loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 26.

Phillip Danault had three assists, Pheonix Copley made 16 saves and the Kings also completed their best homestand ever with a 5-0-2 mark in seven games.

Jordan Kyrou had two goals, and Brandon Saad, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for St. Louis. But the Blues had their five-game point streak snapped. Joel Hofer was replaced after giving up five goals on 17 shots in the first period.

The Kings wasted no time jumping all over the Blues, getting goals from Arvidsson at even strength, Iafallo on the power play and Kempe shorthanded in the opening 7:35.

Saad broke up the momentum briefly, but Arvidsson and Moore had power-play goals and Hofer’s night ended with 3:38 left in the opening period.

Jordan Binnington made 12 saves in relief, stopping a penalty shot by Arvidsson midway through the second.

Things got dicey for the Kings when the Blues scored three straight goals in the second period, pulling within one on Kyrou’s power-play goal with 2:25 left.

Kempe responded with his 36th goal early in the third to push the margin back to two, and Doughty struck on the power play 39 seconds after Kapanen made it 6-5.

Kyrou cut it to 7-6 with 49 seconds remaining and Binnington pulled for an extra skater.

NOTES: Arvidsson has five goals and one assist in his past three games. … The Kings have scored at least four goals in one period in four of their last five games. … Kings C Blake Lizotte served a one-game suspension after receiving a match penalty for cross-checking Winnipeg D Josh Morrissey on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Kings: Visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

