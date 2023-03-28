Stars get goals from 4 players, beat skidding Blackhawks 4-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening scored as the Dallas Stars topped the skidding Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night. Dallas improved to 94 points and climbed into a second-place tie with idle Colorado in the tight Central Division. First-place Minnesota has 95 points. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jake Oettinger lost a bid for his fifth shutout when Tyler Johnson popped in a loose rebound at 10:33 of the third period. Oettinger made 17 saves.

He was only lightly tested as Dallas dominated for most of the game and outshot the last-place Blackhawks 33-18. Dallas, which is 3-1-1 in its last five games, handed Chicago its sixth straight loss.

Chicago’s attack was so weak through the first two periods that some United Center fans sarcastically cheered their team’s shots on goal. The Blackhawks didn’t manage one until Lukas Reichel fired from high in the slot at 13:49 of the first period.

Alex Stalock stopped 26 of 30 shots before being assessed a game misconduct penalty with 3:37 left. Petr Mrazek replaced him.

The Stars led 2-0 after the first period on Seguin’s 18th goal, scored 5:45 in, and Miller’s power-play score with 1:11 left.

Seguin snapped a one-timer between Stalock’s pads from the slot after taking Jani Hakanpaa’s centering pass. Miller connected on a low shot from the top of the left circle.

Pavelski tipped in his 22nd goal from a scrum in front at 11:24 of the second to make it 3-0. He redirected Joel Hanley’s shot from the point.

Glendening added short-handed goal at 7:04 of the third. He completed a swift 2-on-1 break with Ty Dellandrea by tipping in his feed, then accidentally clipped Stalock.

Johnson swept in a rebound for his first goal in 14 games midway through the third.

TOEWS HINTS AT RETIREMENT

Longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews practiced with teammates before the game — his first time skating with them since a game in Edmonton on Jan. 28 — but hinted his stellar career could be winding down after 15 years.

The 34-year-old Toews made a statement through the team on Feb. 19 saying he would be stepping away because of the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and “long COVID.”

In meeting with reporters Tuesday, Toews stopped short of saying he hoped to play in any of Chicago’s remaining games this season. His eight-year, $84 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Toews said he’s feeling stronger, but isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play again for the Blackhawks or another team.

“Both, if I’m being fully honest,” Toews said. “I feel like I’ve said it already, that I’ve gotten to the point where my health is more important.”

WORTH NOTING

The Blackhawks shut down C Philipp Kurashev (shoulder) for the season. He was injured last Thursday in Washington after taking a hit from Tom Wilson. … Chicago D Jarred Tinordi sat out for a maintenance day and LW Jujhar Khaira with an illness. … Dallas C Max Domi faced the Blackhawks, his previous team, for the first time since he was dealt to the Stars at the March 3 trade deadline. … Dallas F Mason Marchment (lower body) missed his seventh game.

UP NEXT

Stars: Play at Arizona on Friday.

Blackhawks: Host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

