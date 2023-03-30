The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0

March 30, 2023 at 11:48 p.m. EDT
Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 300th career goal, against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

McDavid beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

Stuart Skinner made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, helping the Oilers move past the Kings into third place in the Western Conference.

Evander Kane opened the scoring with 52 seconds left in the first period with his 15th of the season.

Korpisalo made 35 saves for Los Angeles. The Kings have lost two in a row.

