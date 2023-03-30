Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0

McDavid beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Stuart Skinner made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, helping the Oilers move past the Kings into third place in the Western Conference.