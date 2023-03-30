Jake Walman scores late goal, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 3-2

DETROIT — Defenseman Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds left to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Carolina defense partners Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored 3:36 apart in the second — at 42 seconds and 4:18.
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 19 saves in his first loss against Detroit. He entered the game 10-0-1 against the Red Wings.
NOTES: Detroit forward Alex Chiasson returned after missing a game with an injury. … Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen was scratched due to illness. ... Jesper Fast played in his 200th game with the Hurricanes.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At Montreal on Saturday night.
Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Friday night.
