Golden Knights beat Wild 4-1 in battle of division leaders

LAS VEGAS — Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Saturday night in a battle of division leaders to open a home-and-home series. The teams will meet again Monday night in Minnesota. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Knights, who already have clinched a playoff spot, took a step toward winning the Pacific Division with 101 points. It’s the second time in the six-year history of the franchise the Knights have eclipsed 100 points, and they are the first Western Conference team to hit that mark this season.

Minnesota would have locked up a spot with a victory, but the Wild remain at 97 points. They remain in first place in Central Division because second-place Dallas (96 points) lost 5-2 to Colorado, which pulled even with the Stars.

The Wild’s six-game point streak ended with the loss. Their 36 points since Feb. 17 led the NHL.

Laurent Brossoit had 29 saves for Vegas, beating former Knight Marc-Andre Fleury, who had 35 stops for the Wild. Fleury had gone 8-0-1 over his previous nine starts with an average of 2.19 goals allowed.

Minnesota struck first on Matt Boldy’s goal five minutes into the game, but Vegas’ Ben Hutton answered nearly five minutes later.

Zach Whitecloud and Brett Howden scored in the second period to give the Knights a 3-1 lead. Stephenson added an empty-net goal with 1:14 left.

Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas.

NOTES: Minnesota forward Mason Shaw suffered a non-contact lower-body injury less than five minutes into the game and didn’t return. He did not put weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice. ... Knights forward Nic Roy took a puck to the face from teammate Alex Pietrangelo’s blast from the point in the second period and briefly went to the locker room. He returned to the game. ... Eichel (one goal, seven assists) and Ivan Barbashev (one goal, four assists) each extended their point streak to five games for the Knights. ... Boldy has 16 points (12 goals, four assists) in his past 11 games.

