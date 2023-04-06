Lightning's Killorn, Rangers' Fox fined $5,000 for slashing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers were fined $5,000 apiece for separate slashing incidents in the teams’ game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NHL’s department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline Thursday. Killorn was fined for spearing Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin midway through the second period. Fox was fined for slashing Lightning winger Corey Perry a few minutes earlier.

The $5,000 amount is the maximum allowed under the league and players union’s collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Each player was penalized for slashing on the play. The feisty game, won by the Rangers 6-3, featured four fights and 80 combined penalty minutes.

New York and Tampa Bay met in the Eastern Conference final last year. Both have qualified for the playoffs this season, but could not meet until the third round.

