Joel Armia has 2nd hat trick, Canadiens beat Capitals 6-2

MONTREAL — Joel Armia had his second career hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.
Freshly eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals played a man short with forward Anthony Mantha ruled out with a lower-body injury.
Montreal took the lead with a second short-handed goal at 7:52 of the second when Armia whipped in a wrister from the left faceoff circle.
Drouin then located Gallagher in the slot with a backhand pass behind the net to get the Habs a 3-1 advantage.
Armia scored his second of the night, sending a slap shot past Kuemper, giving Montreal a 4-1 lead by the second intermission.
Armia completed the hat trick into an empty net with 17 seconds remaining.
