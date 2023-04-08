Marner sets career high with 98 points, Maple Leafs roll

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist to reach a career-high 98 points for the season, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Saturday night.
With goaltender Matt Murray still out with a head injury, the Maple Leafs signed University of Toronto netminder Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout contract — for salary-cap management purposes — hours before the game to serve as Samsonov’s backup instead of recalling third-string option Joseph Woll from the minors. Alexander played the final 1:10, but didn’t register a save.
Jonathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 39 shots.
Locked into a first-round playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto also has clinched home-ice advantage in the series.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: At New York Islanders on Wednesday night.
Maple Leafs: At Florida on Monday night to open a season-ending three-game trip.
