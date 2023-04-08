Marner sets career high with 98 points, Maple Leafs roll

John Tavares scored twice, Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists and William Nylander and Michael Bunting also scored. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves, and Ryan O’Reilly and Erik Gustafsson each had three assists.

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist to reach a career-high 98 points for the season, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Saturday night.

With goaltender Matt Murray still out with a head injury, the Maple Leafs signed University of Toronto netminder Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout contract — for salary-cap management purposes — hours before the game to serve as Samsonov’s backup instead of recalling third-string option Joseph Woll from the minors. Alexander played the final 1:10, but didn’t register a save.