McDavid 6th player to top 150 points, Oilers beat Sharks 6-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McDavid now has 151 points with two games remaining in the regular season. He became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

Zach Hyman, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored to help the Oilers win their seventh straight game. Edmonton, which began the day three points ahead of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division, closed in on clinching home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who are assured of finishing in the bottom four of the league. James Reimer had 30 saves.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT — Sidney Crosby become the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in Pittsburgh’s crucial victory.

Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game. Crosby became the 12th player in league history to reach 90 points in his age 35 season or older.

Alex Nylander, Danton Heinen and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who are fighting for one of the last playoff berths in the Eastern Conference with less than a week left in the regular season. Tristan Jarry had 19 saves and improved to 3-0-0 in his career against the Red Wings.

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings in the second period, his 14th of the season and one shy of his career best set last season. Ville Husso finished with 23 saves.

STARS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, SO

DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored the only goal in the shootout to lift Dallas into first place in the Central Division.

Dallas has 102 points with three games left in the regular season. The Stars began the day tied with defending champion Colorado, which played Saturday night and still had three games left after that.

Pacific Division-leading Vegas did clinch home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs by getting the point. The Golden Knights have 107 points, two ahead of Edmonton after the Oilers won 6-1 at San Jose.

Brett Howden scored in the first period for Vegas, and Jonathan Quick had 24 saves.

Joel Kiviranta scored in the second period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger had 19 saves.

SABRES 4, HURRICANES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored the go-ahead goal 6:15 into the third period, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal, two assists and a key blocked shot, and Buffalo preserved its slim playoff hopes.

Casey Mittelstadt scored twice and Buffalo improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight, with the win guaranteeing the Sabres remaining in contention through their game at the New York Rangers on Monday. A regulation loss, otherwise, would have put 10th-place Buffalo in position to be eliminated later in the day and extend its NHL-worst playoff drought for a 12th consecutive season.

Sabres rookie Devon Levi stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-1 in making his third start nine days. Buffalo (39-32-7) matched its most victories since finishing 39-32-11 in 2011-12.

Sebastian Aho, with his Hurricanes-leading 35th goal, Seth Jarvis and Jesper Fast scored for Carolina. Antii Raanta stopped 26 shots in losing just his third game in regulation this season, and first since a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Nov. 12.

