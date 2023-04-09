Malgin helps Avalanche keep rolling in 4-3 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES — Denis Malgin scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
Adrian Kempe had two goals, Viktor Arvidsson scored on the power play, and the Kings dropped their third straight game since wrapping up a playoff spot. Pheonix Copley made 19 saves.
Colorado has managed to thrive this season in spite of myriad injures, and that trend continued when Hunt — taking the place of an ill Bowen Byram — scored off Lars Eller’s faceoff win early in the third period to go up 3-2.
Malgin got his second goal on a back post tap in set up by Valeri Nichushkin for a 4-2 lead, but Kempe notched his second 26 seconds later to cut it to 4-3.
The Avalanche didn’t muster much in the first period, getting outshot 18-4, but took advantage of an unexpected bounce to get on the board first when Malgin’s shot sailed off the glass and off the top netting to go in off Copley 1:28 into the second.
Newhook then scored on a breakaway one minute and two seconds later for a 2-0 advantage, but the Kings responded with Kempe’s 37th goal of the season and a power-play tally by Arvidsson that deflected in off Devon Toews’ skate.
NOTES: The Kings will start the postseason on the road as they can no longer catch Vegas or Edmonton for the top two spots in the Pacific. … Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar had three assists for his eighth 70-point season, third-most in team history trailing Marcel Dionne’s 12 such campaigns and Luc Robitaille’s 11.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: At Anaheim on Sunday night.
Kings: Host Vancouver on Monday night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports