Wild sign defenseman Faber fresh from NCAA runner-up Gophers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.
The 20-year-old Faber had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games for Minnesota this season, his third with the Gophers. The native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner.
The right-shot Faber finished his college career with seven goals and 46 assists in 97 games with a plus-54 rating.
Faber was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 and traded to the Wild last summer along with a 2022 first-round draft pick for left wing Kevin Fiala.
The Gophers lost in overtime to Quinnipiac for the championship on Saturday.
