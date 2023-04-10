Pastrnak scores 3, Bruins beat Flyers for record 63rd win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Bruins broke the NHL single-season wins record after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Sunday night behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Boston got its 63rd victory, which snapped a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins have won six in a row and reached 131 points, one back of the record held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens that has stood for nearly five decades, and with two games left against opponents well out of the playoff race.

Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha also scored, Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves and the Bruins extended their streak of consecutive penalties killed to 38.

Pastrnak joined MVP favorite Connor McDavid as a 60-goal scorer, making this the first season with two players reaching that mark since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96.

Owen Tippett, Wade Allison and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who lost their seventh in a row. Felix Sandstrom made 29 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, DUCKS 4, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second power-play goal of the game with 44.3 seconds left on the clock in overtime, and Colorado moved two points ahead of Dallas atop the Central Division.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 19 saves in his first start in nearly two months. He had not played since Feb. 7 because of a lower-body injury.

Frank Vatrano had two goals, Adam Henrique and Brett Leason also scored, and the Ducks picked up a second point in two nights to give up ground in the race for the NHL’s worst record and the best odds to win the draft lottery. Lukas Dostal allowed five goals on 46 shots.

