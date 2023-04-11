Blackhawks agree to 3-year contract with G Drew Commesso

The team announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.