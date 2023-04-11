Blackhawks agree to 3-year contract with G Drew Commesso

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso.
The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a PTO.
The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.
