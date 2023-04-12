Islanders beat Canadiens 4-2 to wrap up playoff spot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night to wrap up a playoff spot. The Islanders are awaiting the outcome of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes game on Thursday to determine their first-round opponent. Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 16 saves to close out the regular season.

Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal.

STARS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS — Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Dallas beat St. Louis to take the Central Division lead.

Dallas moved ahead of idle Colorado for the top spot in the Central with 106 points. Colorado has 105 points, but has two games left to one at home against St. Louis on Thursday night for the Stars.

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves. The Stars finished with 25 road victories to tie the franchise record set in 2005-06.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis. Jakub Vrana also scored and Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

___

