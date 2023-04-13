Toews, Blackhawks lose 5-4 to Flyers in finale

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews scored in his final game with the Chicago Blackhawks, but Ivan Provorov scored 3:09 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory Thursday night in the season finale for each team.
Toews had a chance to win the game in overtime, but he was denied by Felix Sandstrom on a breakaway with about 2:15 remaining. Provorov then closed it out for Philadelphia, beating Alex Stalock for his sixth goal of the season.
Toews’ last game with Chicago (26-49-7) added some electricity to a matchup of teams long eliminated from the playoff race. And Philadelphia (31-38-13) played up to the challenge, earning a second straight win behind two goals and an assist from Travis Konecny.
When it was over, Toews and the Blackhawks took to the ice, and the team played a video honoring the center for his time with the franchise. Toews patted his heart and waved to the crowd of 20,219 — many dressed in various Toews jerseys — as it chanted “Jonny! Jonny!”
Toews was showered with cheers all night long, especially when he redirected an Andreas Athanasiou pass for a power-play goal 7:40 into the second period.
It was Toews’ first goal since Jan. 28 and No. 15 on the season. He has 372 goals and 511 assists in 1,067 regular-season games — all with Chicago.
Philadelphia had a 4-3 lead for much of the third period, but Tyler Johnson found Athanasiou in front with 2 minutes left. It was Athanasiou’s 20th goal of the season.
Anders Bjork and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which is in the mix for a prime position in the upcoming NHL draft. Stalock finished with 31 saves.
Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Noah Cates also scored, and Sandstrom finished with 34 stops.
___
Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports