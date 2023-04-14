Kraken won't get André Burakovsky back for start of playoffs

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward André Burakovsky for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs after he underwent surgery to address a lower-body injury.
Burakovsky was expected to return in March, but experienced a pair of setbacks in his recovery. The latest setback came recently after he was on the ice for practice in a red no-contact jersey.
At the time of his injury, Burakovsky was Seattle’s leading scorer. He had 13 goals and 26 assists in 49 games prior to his injury.
Burakovsky signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Kraken last offseason after helping Colorado to a championship.
Seattle will open the playoffs next week against either Dallas or Colorado, depending on the outcome Friday’s game between the Avalanche and Predators in Nashville.
