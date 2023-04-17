Bruins captain Bergeron out Game 1 vs. Panthers with illness

BOSTON — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Monday night due to an illness.
Following Monday’s morning skate, Montgomery said: “We have not only Bergeron, but a couple of guys that have been under the weather.”
The team listed Pavel Zacha taking Bergeron’s spot on the top line between wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Center David Krejci, who missed the final six games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, was back in the lineup on the second line.
