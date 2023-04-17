Marchand, Bruins defeat Panthers 3-1 to open playoffs

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.
Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot.
HURRICANES 2, ISLANDERS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help Carolina open its first-round playoff series with the win.
Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves to lead a defensive effort that saw the Hurricanes turn away every chance the Islanders had with a man advantage.
Ryan Pulock beat Raanta early in the second period for the Islanders, a big goal coming moments after Carolina had taken a 2-0 lead on Noesen’s score. But that ended up being the last time either team would find the net, setting up a third-period grind to the final horn.
Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves for the Islanders.
___
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports