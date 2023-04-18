Tone set for Wild-Stars series after long, exhausting Game 1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin got home after leaving the arena around 2 a.m., closed his eyes and hoped for the best to get some rest. Miro Heiskanen read a little bit, then went to bed. They were back at the arena Tuesday for a team meeting that started 12 hours after the end of their 3-2 double-overtime loss in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild that ended an hour after midnight. What was expected to be hard-hitting and closely contested best-of-seven series between Central Division rivals is already off to an exhausting and rugged start.

But it’s playoff time, what these guys play for all season.

“Quite the tone, it’s exciting for both sides,” Seguin said. “I mean, we’re all hockey players and we all love it. We all love those moments. If you got a ticket to the game last night that was an incredible hockey game. If you’re a little kid, maybe it is a little tough one for being so late.”

The Stars met at the arena while Minnesota had an optional practice, though the Wild players who took part in the four-hour, 10-minute marathon stayed back at the hotel for meetings there later in the day. There was nearly 92 1/2 minutes of game action.

“They’re professional athletes. They’re in phenomenal shape and their recovery is fantastic,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “Both teams will recover and come out hungry.”

At least Wild players didn’t go hungry during the longest game in franchise history. During intermissions after regulation into Tuesday morning, Evason saw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in the locker room. There was cold pizza still around after the game.

Game 2 on Wednesday night in Dallas is another late start before a travel day Thursday to play Game 3 in Minnesota on Friday night.

“It’s on us to quickly get over the emotional piece of losing a game like that and jump back in and be ready to play tomorrow night,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s always easier when you win those games. You never feel as tired the next day, you never feel as beat up. So we’ve got to get past that piece.”

The only player that wasn’t there Tuesday for Dallas was 38-year-old center Joe Pavelski, who was excused after a hit that took him out of the series opener in the middle of the second period. His status for Game 2 and beyond is uncertain.

Wild defensemen Matt Dumba, who had the hit on Pavelski, and Jonas Brodin both played about 38 1/2 minutes for Minnesota. Brodin had a game-high 50 shifts.

The 23-year-old Heiskanen, whose 73 points were a single-season record for a Dallas defenseman, skated 42 shifts and was on the ice a team-high 41 minutes, 42 seconds. Already used to playing a lot, averaging 25 1/2 minutes a game during the regular season, he said he felt good the day after the extended playoff opener.

“You kind of take it for granted, you get used to it,” DeBoer said of the young defenseman. “Walks in today and looks like he’s get ready to play another 40 tonight if you had to. He’s just one of those special athletes. I’ve had a few of them over my career, but, you know, those guys are rare.”

