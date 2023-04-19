2 by 2: Stars, Wild exchange quick scoring pairs in 2nd

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — Talk about a 2-by-2 second period in Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. The teams combined for six goals in the middle period Wednesday night, with two quick scoring pairs by the Stars and an even-faster duo of goals by the Wild. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stars captain Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an assist in an 87-second span against Marc-André Fleury that made it 4-1.

Minnesota’s two goals in quick succession were Marcus Johansson’s short backhander on a power play, 11 seconds before Frederick Gaudreau had a similar shot past Jake Oettinger to get the Wild within one.

Roope Hintz and Evgenii Dadonov both scored their second goals of the game for Dallas in a 48-second span late in the period for a 6-3 lead. Hintz scored the game’s first goal on a short-hander,

The scoring onslaught by the Stars came against three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Fleury, who got the start even after 24-year-old Filip Gustavsson made his playoff debut with a franchise-record 51 saves in the series opener the Wild won 3-2 in double overtime. That goalie tandem split games through much of the season.

