Maple Leafs, Devils, Golden Knights win in overtime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series. Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to help give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari also scored for Toronto, which forced overtime when Ryan O’Reilly slipped a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a minute left in regulation.

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay, which took a 3-2 lead on rookie Darren Raddysh’s first career playoff goal in the second period.

DEVILS 2, RANGERS 1, OT

NEW YORK — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and New Jersey beat New York to cut its series deficit to 2-1.

Advertisement

Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves.

Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.

Game 4 is Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, JETS 4, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime to lift Vegas past Winnipeg for a 2-1 series lead.

Dylan Samberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback. Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets.

Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit made 30 saves.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article