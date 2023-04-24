Defenseman Justin Braun retires after playing 13 NHL seasons

TORONTO — Defenseman Justin Braun has decided to retire at age 36 after 13 NHL seasons.
Braun also helped the Rangers make the Eastern Conference final last year after they acquired him at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He returned to the Flyers on a one-year deal, serving as mentor to many of the team’s younger players.
The Minnesota native was a seventh-round pick of San Jose’s in 2007. He made his NHL debut in 2010 and finished with 199 career points during the regular season and 16 more in the playoffs.
