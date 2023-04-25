Wild's Foligno early game misconduct in Game 5 vs. Stars

DALLAS — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night.
The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
Dallas took a 1-0 lead when Tyler Seguin scored eight seconds into the penalty. That was one of five shots the Stars got on goal in 2 1/2 minutes before defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s interference penalty that led to 4-on-4 hockey.
Seguin had two power-play goals in Game 4 when Dallas won 3-2 on Sunday night in Minnesota to even the series at two games apiece. Both of those came after penaltys by Foligno.
There were seven 10-minute misconduct penalties issued in the final 5 1/2 minutes in the last game played in Dallas, which was Game 2 on Wednesday.
