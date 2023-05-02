Cap-strapped Wild sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal

Johansson’s salary cap hit of $2 million for the next two seasons will give general manager Bill Guerin some valuable certainty in a time of little flexibility because of the dead money the Wild are carrying for the 2021 buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

The 32-year-old Johansson had six goals and 12 assists in 20 regular-season games for the Wild, who reacquired him on Feb. 28 before the trade deadline from Washington for a third-round draft pick. Johansson had two goals in six games in the playoffs for the Wild, who lost in the first round to Dallas. Johansson’s presence on a line with Matt Boldy was a big lift down the stretch for the budding star, who had 15 goals and eight assists over his last 19 games.