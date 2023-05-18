Hurricanes' Teravainen set to return for Game 1 of East final against Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.

Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a thumb injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20, so his expected return Thursday night will come exactly four weeks later.