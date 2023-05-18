Hurricanes' Teravainen set to return for Game 1 of East final against Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.
Teravainen has worked on the top line and is a strong passer. He also is a valuable penalty killer.
He has been skating with the team in practices this week leading up to the best-of-seven series, working on a line with captain Jordan Staal and Martin Necas in Thursday’s morning skate.
