Barkov leaves Game 3 of Florida-Carolina series with lower body injury after hit

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left Game 3 of the Panthers’ Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night with a lower body injury.
He was appearing to favor his left side as he left the bench and went up the tunnel. The Panthers announced the diagnosis midway through the second period.
Barkov had four goals and eight assists for 12 points in Florida’s first 14 games in this playoff run. The Panthers entered Monday with a 2-0 lead in the East finals, trying to get to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1996.
