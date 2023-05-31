Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team's new general manager

He joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of the stunning May 19 dismissal of Dubas by team president Brendan Shanahan.

The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames back in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point seasons.

The Original Six franchise, whose Stanley Cup drought stands at 56 years, won a postseason series for the first time in nearly two decades with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this spring, but then bowed out to the Florida Panthers in five games.