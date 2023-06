SUNRISE, Fla. — The power play that had carried the Vegas Golden Knights to a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final wasn’t enough to power then to a victory Thursday night.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk did what he has done all playoffs — and what the Panthers had been missing so far this series — scoring the tying goal with 2:13 left in regulation. Then Carter Verhaeghe won it at 4:27 of overtime.