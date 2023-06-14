Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.
“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” Dubas said in a statement. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility.”
The Penguins are still searching for a general manager to replace Ron Hextall, who was fired after Pittsburgh failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Dubas, hired as director of hockey operations on June 1, said he will serve as the general manager in a temporary capacity and plans to ramp up the hiring process in July.
